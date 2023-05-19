Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, May. 19. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, May. 19.

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 19 9:00 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers the keynote address at Coppin State University commencement

Location: Coppin State University, 2500 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 19 9:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott and Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller celebrate Bike to Work Day – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, and Maryland transportation officials celebrate national Bike to Work Day

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 19 10:00 AM Bicameral Dems present funding for nursing program expansion – Democrats Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Rep. Steny Hoyer present $971,000 in congressionally directed funding to support the expansion of the nursing program at Prince George’s Community College, and hold press conference and tour

Location: Prince George’s Community College – Main Campus, 301 Largo Rd, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.vanhollen.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/ChrisVanHollen

Contacts: Francesca Amodeo, Office of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Francesca_Amodeo@VanHollen.Senate.Gov

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 19 10:30 AM City of Alexandria and Metro celebrate grand opening of Potomac Yard – VT Station

Location: 3201 University Dr, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria media relations, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 19 1:15 PM Democratic Sen. Tom Carper visits Polytech School of Aviation Maintenance

Location: 26 Starlifter Ave, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

NEW EVENT: Friday, May. 19 Montgomery County holds bike stops across the county to celebrate ‘Bike to Work Day’

Location: Seneca Valley High School, 19401 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Mary Anderson, Montgomery County, mary.anderson@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 301 529 7669

NEW EVENT: Saturday, May. 20 10:00 AM Prince George’s County hosts SPLEX Family Fun and Fitness Day

Location: Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex, 8001 Sheriff Rd, Hyattsville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Lauren Moses, Prince George’s County, LNMoses@co.pg.md.us, 1 240 302 5722

NEW EVENT: Saturday, May. 20 10:00 AM City of Rehoboth Beach hosts Rehoboth Arts Festival

Location: The Grove Park, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Weblinks: https://www.cityofrehoboth.com/

Contacts: City of Rehoboth Beach, communications@cityofrehoboth.com, 1 302 227 6181

NEW EVENT: Saturday, May. 20 12:00 PM Workhouse Arts Center hosts BrewWorks Festival

Location: Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, VA

Contacts: Christine Cimino, Workhouse Arts Center, ChristineCimino@workhousearts.org, 1 703 584 2911

Saturday, May. 20 Anacostia River Festival – Anacostia River Festival, annual event celebrating the Anacostia River, featuring free, family-friendly activities

Location: Anacostia Park, 1900 Anacostia Dr, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://bridgepark.org/arf, https://twitter.com/DCBridgepark, #DCRiverFest

Contacts: 11th Street Bridge Park, jessica@bridgepark.org

Saturday, May. 20 DC NEDA Walk – National Eating Disorders Association annual Washington, DC, NEDA Walk – to help spread awareness about the seriousness of eating disorders and build supportive, local communities of hope and recovery

Location: The Catholic University of America, 620 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org, https://twitter.com/NEDAstaff, #NEDAWalk

Contacts: Jessica Hickman, NEDA, jhickman@myneda.org

Saturday, May. 20 Preakness Stakes – Preakness Stakes, second horse race in annual Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, alongside the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes

Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.preakness.com, https://twitter.com/PreaknessStakes, #preakness

Contacts: Preakness Stakes, david.joseph@marylandracing.com

NEW EVENT: Sunday, May. 21 11:00 AM Montgomery County hosts second annual Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration

Location: Seneca Valley High School, 19401 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Mary Anderson, Montgomery County, mary.anderson@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 301 529 7669

