Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, May. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, May. 18.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 18 9:30 AM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosts human trafficking roundtable

Location: Spotsylvania Sheriff, 9119 Dean Ridings Ln, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Virginia AG, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

RSVP to VLaCivita@oag.state.va.us

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 18 9:30 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 18 6:00 PM Montgomery County hosts mental health and substance abuse disorder spring forum

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Mary Anderson, Montgomery County, mary.anderson@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 301 529 7669

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 18 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

Thursday, May. 18 – Sunday, May. 21 Georgetown University 2023 commencement ceremonies – Georgetown University 2023 commencement ceremonies, featuring speakers NBC News’ Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, Deloitte Consulting LLP CEO Dan Helfrich and Ukrainian Postal Service CEO Igor Smelyansky

Location: Healy Lawn, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://commencement.georgetown.edu, https://twitter.com/Georgetown

Contacts: Georgetown Office of Communications, gucomm@georgetown.edu, 1 202 687 4328

——————–

Thursday, May. 18 – Friday, May. 19 ICCVAM Public Forum – Interagency Coordinating Committee on the Validation of Alternative Methods annual Public Forum, held to share information and facilitate direct communication of ideas and suggestions from stakeholders

Location: National Institutes of Health, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://ntp.niehs.nih.gov, https://twitter.com/NIHforHealth

Contacts: National Toxicology Program Interagency Center for the Evaluation of Alternative Toxicological Methods, niceatm@niehs.nih.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 18 Maryland Statewide Reentry and Justice-Involved Conference – U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland hosts Maryland Statewide Reentry and Justice-Involved Conference

Location: First Baptist Church of Glenarden – Ministry Center, 3600 Brightseat Rd, Greater Landover, MD

Weblinks: https://www.justice.gov/usao-md

Contacts: Marcy Lubin, U.S. Department of Justice , 1 410 209 4854

——————–

——————–

Saturday, May. 20 Anacostia River Festival – Anacostia River Festival, annual event celebrating the Anacostia River, featuring free, family-friendly activities

Location: Anacostia Park, 1900 Anacostia Dr, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://bridgepark.org/arf, https://twitter.com/DCBridgepark, #DCRiverFest

Contacts: 11th Street Bridge Park, jessica@bridgepark.org

——————–

Saturday, May. 20 DC NEDA Walk – National Eating Disorders Association annual Washington, DC, NEDA Walk – to help spread awareness about the seriousness of eating disorders and build supportive, local communities of hope and recovery

Location: The Catholic University of America, 620 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org, https://twitter.com/NEDAstaff, #NEDAWalk

Contacts: Jessica Hickman, NEDA, jhickman@myneda.org

——————–

Saturday, May. 20 Preakness Stakes – Preakness Stakes, second horse race in annual Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, alongside the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes

Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.preakness.com, https://twitter.com/PreaknessStakes, #preakness

Contacts: Preakness Stakes, david.joseph@marylandracing.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.