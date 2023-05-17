Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, May. 17.

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 17 9:30 AM Delaware Gov. Carney’s public schedule – Delaware Governor John Carney signs a proclamation for Brown V Board of Education Day with State Sen. Laura Sturgeon, State Rep. Michael Smith and Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick at Hockessin Colored School, 4266 Mill Creek Rd, Hockessin (9:30 AM EDT) and honors Compassionate Champion Award recipients with First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney at Wilmington University, Dover Campus, 3282 N DuPont Hwy, Dover (6:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 17 10:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore chairs the Board of Public Works meeting, Maryland State House (10:00 AM EDT), delivers remarks at the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Baltimore graduation ceremony, Baltimore Center Stage, 700 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD (12:10 PM EDT), and visits the Warrior Canine Connection facility, Warrior Canine Connection, 14934 Schaeffer Rd, Boyds, MD (5:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 17 11:00 AM Virginia Department of Transportation hosts a ribbon cutting for 66 Parallel Trail

Location: Vienna / Fairfax-GMU Station Metered Parking, Parking lot, 9493 Virginia Center Blvd, Vienna, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Michelle Holland, VDOT, Michelle.Holland@VDOT.Virginia.gov, 1 703 586 0487

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 17 5:00 PM Frederick County Sherriff’s Office hosts FCSO annual open house

Location: Frederick County Law Enforcement Center, 110 Airport Dr E, Frederick, MD

Weblinks: http://frederickcountymd.gov

Contacts: Todd Wivell, Frederick County, twivell@frederickcountymd.gov, 1 301 600 3653, 1 240 397 0255

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, May. 17 6:00 PM District Court in Baltimore City unveils artwork for 8th annual Courting Art Baltimore contest

Location: District Court for Baltimore City, 1400 E North Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://mdcourts.gov

Contacts: Terri Charles, Maryland Courts communications, terri.charles@mdcourts.gov, 1 410 260 1488

Thursday, May. 18 – Sunday, May. 21 Georgetown University 2023 commencement ceremonies – Georgetown University 2023 commencement ceremonies, featuring speakers NBC News’ Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, Deloitte Consulting LLP CEO Dan Helfrich and Ukrainian Postal Service CEO Igor Smelyansky

Location: Healy Lawn, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://commencement.georgetown.edu, https://twitter.com/Georgetown

Contacts: Georgetown Office of Communications, gucomm@georgetown.edu, 1 202 687 4328

Thursday, May. 18 – Friday, May. 19 ICCVAM Public Forum – Interagency Coordinating Committee on the Validation of Alternative Methods annual Public Forum, held to share information and facilitate direct communication of ideas and suggestions from stakeholders

Location: National Institutes of Health, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://ntp.niehs.nih.gov, https://twitter.com/NIHforHealth

Contacts: National Toxicology Program Interagency Center for the Evaluation of Alternative Toxicological Methods, niceatm@niehs.nih.gov

