Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, May. 16.

Tuesday, May. 16 7:50 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the Maryland Legal Aid’s Equal Justice Council Awards Breakfast, Lord Baltimore Hotel, 20 W Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD (7:50 AM EDT), participates in a community conversation at the 2023 United for Infrastructure Summit, Plenary Conference Room – Suite 500, 1000 Maine Ave. SW, Washington, D.C. (10:15 AM EDT), attends the Vision and Purpose Community Magazine Launch event, 1441 McCormick Dr, Upper Marlboro, MD (12:00 PM EDT), conducts a bill signing ceremony, Maryland State House (2:00 PM EDT), and visits the University of Maryland, Baltimore campus, University of Maryland, Baltimore, 220 N. Arch St, Baltimore, MD (5:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

Tuesday, May. 16 8:00 AM Public Sector Ignite – Public Sector Ignite event for cybersecurity in the public sector

Location: Capital One Hall, 7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: http://www.glenechogroup.com

Contacts: Kylee Barton, Glen Echo Group, kbarton@glenechogroup.com

Tuesday, May. 16 9:00 AM Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development hosts regional broadband conference

Location: Frostburg State University, 101 Braddock Rd, Frostburg, MD

Contacts: Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, mddhcd@info.maryland.gov

Tuesday, May. 16 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

Tuesday, May. 16 9:00 AM Dem Sen. Chris Coons discusses Inflation Reduction Act implementation and permitting reform – Washington Post Live Climate, Technology, and Sustainability event, with Democratic Sen. Chris Coons discussing implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, permitting reform issues, and climate cooperation with global

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://washingtonpostlive.com, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Naseem Amini, Washington Post, Naseem.Amini@washpost.com, 1 202 334 4917, 1 202 834 4860, WashPostPr

Tuesday, May. 16 9:00 AM Wilmington City Councilmember White embarks on 50-mile journey in support of affordable housing – Wilmington City Councilmember Vincent White embarks on a 50-mile journey walking from Wilmington to Dover, DE, to raise awareness and support for more affordable housing in Delaware

Location: New Castle County Board, 3615 Miller Rd, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

Tuesday, May. 16 10:00 AM Prince George’s County Council meeting

Location: Wayne K. Curry Administration Building, 1301 McCormick Dr, Largo, MD

Weblinks: http://www.princegeorgescountymd.gov, https://twitter.com/PrinceGeorgesMD

Contacts: Angela Rouson , Prince George’s County media, councilmedia@co.og.md.us, 1 240 429 4331

Tuesday, May. 16 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

Tuesday, May. 16 5:30 PM Arlington Chamber of Commerce hosts 37th Annual Arlington Best Business Awards

Location: Army Navy Country Club, 1700 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonchamber.org/

Contacts: John Musso, Arlington Chamber of Commerce, advocacy@arlingtonchamber.org, 1 703 525 2400

Tuesday, May. 16 Naval Academy freshman class Sea Trials training exercise – Naval Academy freshman class Sea Trials training exercise, with the class enduring 14 hours of rigorous physical and mental challenges as part of the culmination of their plebe (freshman) year. * Sea Trials is modeled after the Marine Corps’ Crucible and the Navy’s Battle Stations recruit programs

Weblinks: http://www.usna.edu/, https://twitter.com/NavalAcademy

Contacts: U.S. Naval Academy media relations, mediarelations@usna.edu, 1 410 293 2292

Tuesday, May. 16 – Thursday, May. 18 Jill Biden delivers remarks at DOL event – Department of Labor ‘ETA Workforce Convening: Vision 2030’ event, with day one speakers First Lady Dr Jill Biden, who delivers remarks highlighting the ‘impact of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda for American workers and families’

Location: Hyatt Regency Crystal City At Reagan National Airport, 2799 Richmond Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.dol.gov, https://twitter.com/USDOL

Contacts: U.S. Department of Labor, 1 202 693 4676

The First Lady’s remarks will be open press. For interested media, RSVP to vereen.monica.c@dol.gov.

Thursday, May. 18 – Sunday, May. 21 Georgetown University 2023 commencement ceremonies – Georgetown University 2023 commencement ceremonies, featuring speakers NBC News’ Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, Deloitte Consulting LLP CEO Dan Helfrich and Ukrainian Postal Service CEO Igor Smelyansky

Location: Healy Lawn, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://commencement.georgetown.edu, https://twitter.com/Georgetown

Contacts: Georgetown Office of Communications, gucomm@georgetown.edu, 1 202 687 4328

Thursday, May. 18 – Friday, May. 19 ICCVAM Public Forum – Interagency Coordinating Committee on the Validation of Alternative Methods annual Public Forum, held to share information and facilitate direct communication of ideas and suggestions from stakeholders

Location: National Institutes of Health, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://ntp.niehs.nih.gov, https://twitter.com/NIHforHealth

Contacts: National Toxicology Program Interagency Center for the Evaluation of Alternative Toxicological Methods, niceatm@niehs.nih.gov

