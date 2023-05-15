Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, May. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, May. 15.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 15 9:00 AM Dem Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton discusses policing reform legislation – Democratic Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton calls on the House and Senate to keep ‘#HandsOffDC’ which focuses on policing reform legislation

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://norton.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/EleanorNorton

Contacts: Sharon Eliza Nichols, Office of Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, Sharon.E.Nichols@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 8143

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 15 9:30 AM Howard County Council operating budget work session

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 15 10:00 AM Dem Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris van Hollen tour Black-owned small businesses – Democratic Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris van Hollen and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman hold tour of Baltimore Black-owned small businesses, with stops at NKVSKIN, 113 North Charles St (10:00 AM EDT), Black Genius Art Show, 106 North Eutaw St (10:30 AM EDT), and Media Rhythm Institute, 20 North Howard St (10:50 AM EDT)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://sbc.senate.gov/

Contacts: Sebastian Roa, Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, sebastian_roa@sbc.senate.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 15 12:00 PM The Arc Baltimore hosts annual Golf Tournament

Location: Country Club of Maryland, 1101 Stevenson Ln, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: https://www.thearcbaltimore.org/, https://twitter.com/thearcbaltimore

Contacts: Lauren Seabolt, The Arc Baltimore, lseabolt@thearcbaltimore.org, 1 410 296 2272

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 15 1:00 PM Montgomery County Council president media availability – Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass discusses upcoming Council budget deliberations and other Council business, via media availability

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Lucia Jimenez, Montgomery County, Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 15 1:00 PM Delaware National Guard hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for new Physical Fitness Center

Location: Delaware Army National Guard RSP, 163 Scannell Blvd, Bethany Beach, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delawarenationalguard.com

Contacts: Cpt. Wendy Dill, Delaware National Guard, wendy.m.dill.mil@army.mil, 1 302 518 4094

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 15 5:00 PM Wilmington City Council Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 15 6:30 PM Virginia Department of Transportation hosts informational meeting of Route 1 improvements

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Mike Murphy, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1 703 638 8547

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, May. 16 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Tuesday, May. 16 Naval Academy freshman class Sea Trials training exercise – Naval Academy freshman class Sea Trials training exercise, with the class enduring 14 hours of rigorous physical and mental challenges as part of the culmination of their plebe (freshman) year. * Sea Trials is modeled after the Marine Corps’ Crucible and the Navy’s Battle Stations recruit programs

Weblinks: http://www.usna.edu/, https://twitter.com/NavalAcademy

Contacts: U.S. Naval Academy media relations, mediarelations@usna.edu, 1 410 293 2292

