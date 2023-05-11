Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, May. 11. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, May. 11.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 11 8:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the BWI Business Partnership Signature Breakfast, The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel, 7002 Arundel Mills Cir, Hanover, MD (8:00 AM EDT), delivers remarks at an Environmental Protection Agency event announcing new Clean Air rules, University of Maryland, College Park, 7801 Alumni Dr, College Park, MD (9:30 AM EDT), hosts a reception to thank Maryland State Employees who worked on the Governor’s Inauguration, Government House (6:15 PM EDT), and attends the 2023 Reginald F. Lewis Gala: ‘Into Utopia’, M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell St, Baltimore, MD (8:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 11 10:00 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at American Legion Post 139

Location: American Legion, 3445 Washington Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Saturday, May. 13 – Sunday, May. 14 Bethesda Fine Arts Festival – Bethesda Fine Arts Festival, featuring fine art and craft created by 150 of the nation’s best artists

Location: Woodmont Triangle, Bethesda, MD

Weblinks: http://www.bethesda.org/, https://twitter.com/BethesdaUP, #BethesdaFineArtsFestival

Contacts: Stephanie Coppula, Bethesda Urban Partnership, scoppula@bethesda.org, 1 240 876 7725

