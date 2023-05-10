Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, May. 10. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, May. 10.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, May. 10 U.S. Naval Institute Annual Meeting – U.S. Naval Institute Annual Meeting, including recognition of Naval Institute Authors of the Year and General Prize Essay Award winners

Location: Jack C. Taylor Conference Center, 290 Wood Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usni.org, https://twitter.com/NavalInstitute

Contacts: USNI, customer@usni.org, 1 410 268 6110

——————–

Wednesday, May. 10 – Friday, May. 12 USPTO holds Invention-Con 2023 conference – U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) holds Invention-Con 2023, to ‘inform and equip inventors and small businesses with intellectual property know-how’

Location: USPTO, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.uspto.gov, https://twitter.com/uspto

Contacts: Paul Fucito, USPTO media, paul.fucito@uspto.gov, 1 571 272 8400

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.