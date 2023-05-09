Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, May. 09. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, May. 09.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 09 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 09 10:00 AM Maryland Department of Transportation hosts Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month kick off ceremony

Location: MVA – Hagerstown, 18306 Col Henry K Douglas Dr, Hagerstown, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdot.maryland.gov/

Contacts: Ashley Millner, Maryland Department of Transportation, amillner@mdot.maryland.gov, 1 443 591 2135

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 09 10:10 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers the keynote address at the Inaugural Military Small Business Appreciation Breakfast, Prince George’s Community College – Dr. Charlene Mickens Dukes Student Center, 301 Largo Rd, Largo, MD (10:10 AM EDT), attends the ‘If I Were Mayor’ event celebrating the Maryland 4th graders’ essay contest, Maryland State House (12:45 PM EDT), and delivers remarks at the National Governors Association Spring Reception, 601 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington, DC (6:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 09 11:30 AM Bicameral Dems discuss funding for medical center renovation – Democrats Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger and Sen. Chris Van Hollen highlight federal funding to renovate and expand MedStar Union Memorial Hospital’s Curtis National Hand Center

Location: MedStar Health: Curtis National Hand Center, 3333 N. Calvert St. Ste. 200, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://ruppersberger.house.gov, https://twitter.com/Call_Me_Dutch

Contacts: Jaime Lennon, Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger communications, jaime.lennon@mail.house.gov, 1 410 628 2701, 1 410 746 7954

Tuesday, May. 09 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper delivers remarks at the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Conference, Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St, Wilmington, DE (12:00 PM EDT), celebrates researchers and their discoveries at the University of Delaware’s Inventor’s Recognition Event, Fintech Innovation Hub, STAR Campus, Newark, DE (3:30 PM EDT), and speaks at the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Superstars in Education and Training Awards Program, Wilmington University, 320 N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE (5:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 09 12:00 PM Prince George’s County Public Schools announces the 2023 Prince George’s County Teacher of the Year

Location: Newton White Mansion, 2708 Enterprise Rd, Mitchellville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.pgcps.org, https://twitter.com/pgcps

Contacts: PGCPS Office of Communications, communications@pgcps.org, 1 301 952 6001

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 09 12:30 PM DC Mayor Bowser announces DC businesses to receive manufacturing grants – DC Mayor Muriel Bowser attends DC Chamber of Commerce Small Business and Economic Development Summit and announces four DC businesses that will receive Locally Made Manufacturing grants

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt Vernon Pl NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: , Executive Office of the Mayor, press@dc.gov , 1 202 727 5011

Wednesday, May. 10 U.S. Naval Institute Annual Meeting – U.S. Naval Institute Annual Meeting, including recognition of Naval Institute Authors of the Year and General Prize Essay Award winners

Location: Jack C. Taylor Conference Center, 290 Wood Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usni.org, https://twitter.com/NavalInstitute

Contacts: USNI, customer@usni.org, 1 410 268 6110

Wednesday, May. 10 – Friday, May. 12 USPTO holds Invention-Con 2023 conference – U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) holds Invention-Con 2023, to ‘inform and equip inventors and small businesses with intellectual property know-how’

Location: USPTO, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.uspto.gov, https://twitter.com/uspto

Contacts: Paul Fucito, USPTO media, paul.fucito@uspto.gov, 1 571 272 8400

