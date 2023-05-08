Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Monday, May. 08. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Monday, May. 08 9:30 AM Howard County Council monthly meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 08 12:00 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore holds a bill signing ceremony

Location: Maryland State House, 100 State Cir, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

Monday, May. 08 4:45 PM Delaware Gov. Carney participates in panel discussion at education awards – Delaware Governor John Carney moderates a panel discussion at Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Superstars in Education & Training Awards Ceremony

Location: Audrey Kohl Doberstein Admissions Center, 320 N Dupont Hwy, Wilmington Manor, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dscc.com, https://twitter.com/destatechamber

Contacts: Kelly Basile, Strategic Communications, kbasile@dscc.com, 1 302 576 6564, 1 330 324 6898

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 09 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper delivers remarks at the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Conference, Chase Center on the Riverfront, 815 Justison St, Wilmington, DE (12:00 PM EDT), celebrates researchers and their discoveries at the University of Delaware’s Inventor’s Recognition Event, Fintech Innovation Hub, STAR Campus, Newark, DE (3:30 PM EDT), and speaks at the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Superstars in Education and Training Awards Program, Wilmington University, 320 N Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE (5:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

Wednesday, May. 10 U.S. Naval Institute Annual Meeting – U.S. Naval Institute Annual Meeting, including recognition of Naval Institute Authors of the Year and General Prize Essay Award winners

Location: Jack C. Taylor Conference Center, 290 Wood Rd, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usni.org, https://twitter.com/NavalInstitute

Contacts: USNI, customer@usni.org, 1 410 268 6110

Wednesday, May. 10 – Friday, May. 12 USPTO holds Invention-Con 2023 conference – U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) holds Invention-Con 2023, to ‘inform and equip inventors and small businesses with intellectual property know-how’

Location: USPTO, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.uspto.gov, https://twitter.com/uspto

Contacts: Paul Fucito, USPTO media, paul.fucito@uspto.gov, 1 571 272 8400

