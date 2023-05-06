Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, May. 06. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Saturday, May. 06.

——————–

Saturday, May. 06 9:30 AM American Visionary Art Museum hosts Kinetic Sculpture Race

Location: American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.avam.org/, https://twitter.com/TheAVAM

Contacts: Frankie Marsh, AVAM, frankie@avam.org

——————–

Saturday, May. 06 10:00 AM City of Alexandria hosts RecFest 2023

Location: Armistead Boothe Park, 520 Cameron Station Blvd, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria media relations, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

——————–

——————–

Sunday, May. 07 2:00 PM Montgomery County hosts 7th Annual Literary Forum

Location: Olney Library, 3500 Olney Laytonsville Rd, Olney, MD

Weblinks: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/index.aspx, https://twitter.com/MontgomeryCoMD

Contacts: Neil Greenberger, Montgomery County, mcg-pio@public.govdelivery.com, 1 240 777 6532

——————–

——————–

Monday, May. 08 9:30 AM Howard County Council monthly meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

Monday, May. 08 4:45 PM Delaware Gov. Carney participates in panel discussion at education awards – Delaware Governor John Carney moderates a panel discussion at Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Superstars in Education & Training Awards Ceremony

Location: Audrey Kohl Doberstein Admissions Center, 320 N Dupont Hwy, Wilmington Manor, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dscc.com, https://twitter.com/destatechamber

Contacts: Kelly Basile, Strategic Communications, kbasile@dscc.com, 1 302 576 6564, 1 330 324 6898

