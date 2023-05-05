Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, May. 05. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Friday, May. 05.

Friday, May. 05 10:30 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper visits small businesses with U.S. Small Business Administration Delaware District Director Michelle Harris, at T.S. Smith Orchard Point Market, 9045 Redden Rd, Bridgeville, DE (10:30 AM EDT), One Way Insurance, 401 High St, Seaford, DE (11:15 AM EDT), Brimming Horn Meadery, 106 Spring St, Seaford, DE (11:45 AM EDT), and LA-ZMX Radio, 26715 Sussex Hwy, Seaford, DE (1:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

Friday, May. 05 10:30 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller offers remarks at the Accion Opportunity Foundation and Truist Foundation’s pilot program to provide down payment assistance for women and underrepresented communities to participate in the trucking industry, Coppin State University, J. Millard Tawes Center, 2500 W. North Ave, Baltimore, MD (10:30 AM EDT), and offers remarks to celebrate the grand opening of the Baltimore Flower Market, South Square of Mount Vernon Place, 699 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD (11:30 AM EDT)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

Friday, May. 05 11:00 AM Delaware DNREC hosts ceremony celebrating improvements made around Pea Patch Island

Location: Fort Delaware State Park, 45 Clinton St, Delaware City, DE

Weblinks: http://www.dnrec.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/YourDNREC

Contacts: Michael Globetti, Delaware DNREC, Michael.Globetti@delaware.gov; Shauna McVey, Delaware DNREC, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov;

Friday, May. 05 1:00 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks to honor Fallen Heroes Day

Location: Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E Padonia Rd, Lutherville-Timonium, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Lt. Gov , Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

Friday, May. 05 – Saturday, May. 06 University of Maryland School of Medicine Annual Historical CPC – University of Maryland School of Medicine Historical Clinicopathological Conference, a medical clinical exercise in which the history of an historical figure’s illness is presented to an experienced clinician for discussion in a didactic setting

Location: 522 W Lombard St, 522 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://medschool.umaryland.edu, https://twitter.com/ummedschool

Contacts: University of Maryland School of Medicine Public Affairs Office, 1 410 706 8518

Saturday, May. 06 10:00 AM City of Alexandria hosts RecFest 2023

Location: Armistead Boothe Park, 520 Cameron Station Blvd, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://alexandriava.gov/, https://twitter.com/AlexandriaVAGov

Contacts: City of Alexandria media relations, newsroom@alexandriava.gov, 1 703 746 3969

