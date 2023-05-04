Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, May. 04. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, May. 04.

——————–

Thursday, May. 04 9:00 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore makes an announcement on behalf of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St, Baltimore, MD (9:00 AM EDT), dedicates new senior affordable apartment complex in Silver Spring named for former County Executive Isiah Leggett, alongside Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Montgomery Council President Evan Glass, The Leggett, 1315 Apple Ave, Silver Spring, MD (11:00 AM EDT), and delivers remarks at the 73rd session of the Washington Annual Conference, Ebenezer A.M.E. Church, 7707 Allentown Rd, Fort Washington, MD (1:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Governor of Maryland Media, 1 410 974 2316

——————–

Thursday, May. 04 11:00 AM Vice President Harris’ daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris receives the President’s Daily Brief with President Joe Biden (11:0 AM EDT, closed press). Harris then travels to Richmond, VA. Harris departs Joint Base Andrews en route to Richmond International Airport (2:35 PM EDT, closed press), arrives at Richmond International Airport (3:15 PM EDT, pooled press), tours Babylon Micro-Farms, Babylon Micro-Farms, 3409 Carlton St (4:25 PM EDT, pooled press), after the tour Harris delivers remarks to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to uplifting small businesses in honor of National Small Business Week (5:00 PM, pooled press and open to pre-credentialed media), departS Richmond International Airport en route to Joint Base Andrews (6:40 PM EDT, pooled press), and arrives at Joint Base Andrews (7:20 PM EDT, closed press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

Thursday, May. 04 11:10 AM Secretary of State Blinken’s daily schedule – Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers closing remarks at the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit in National Harbor, Maryland, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, 201 Waterfront St, Forest Heights, MD (11:10 AM EDT, media determined by host) and participates in the bilateral peace negotiation closing session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoya and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center, 4000 Arlington Blvd, Arlington, VA (1:45 PM EDT, pooled camera spray at the bottom)

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: State Department, 1 202 647 2492

——————–

Thursday, May. 04 1:30 PM Delaware Gov. Carney signs Trauma Awareness Month proclamation – Delaware Governor John Carney, First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long sign a proclamation for Trauma Awareness Month

Location: Delaware Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

——————–

Thursday, May. 04 5:30 PM Global Good Fund Gala – Global Good Fund Gala, to introduce the latest cohort of Fellow and present the Alumni Honoree and Social Entrepreneur of the Year awards

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.globalgoodfund.org/, https://twitter.com/GlobalGoodFund

Contacts: GGF

——————–

Thursday, May. 04 5:30 PM Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly keynotes Dulles Area Transportation Association Awards Gala

Location: Washington Dulles Airport Marriott, 45020 Aviation Dr, Sterling, VA

Weblinks: https://datatrans.org/

Contacts: Luke Frazza, DATA, datatrans@datatrans.org, 1 703 819 3459

——————–

Thursday, May. 04 6:30 PM Wilmington City Council meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, Director of Communications, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

——————–

Thursday, May. 04 7:00 PM University of Delaware hosts discussion with New York Times writer Maggie Haberman

Location: Gore Hall, 114 The Green, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://www.udel.edu, https://twitter.com/UDelaware

Contacts: University of Delaware media relations, mediarelations@udel.edu

——————–

Thursday, May. 04 – Friday, May. 05 Animal Agriculture Alliance Annual Stakeholders Summit

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.animalagalliance.org, https://twitter.com/animalag

Contacts: Animal Agriculture Alliance, info@animalagalliance.org, 1 703 562 5160

——————–

——————–

Friday, May. 05 – Saturday, May. 06 University of Maryland School of Medicine Annual Historical CPC – University of Maryland School of Medicine Historical Clinicopathological Conference, a medical clinical exercise in which the history of an historical figure’s illness is presented to an experienced clinician for discussion in a didactic setting

Location: 522 W Lombard St, 522 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://medschool.umaryland.edu, https://twitter.com/ummedschool

Contacts: University of Maryland School of Medicine Public Affairs Office, 1 410 706 8518

