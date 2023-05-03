Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, May. 03. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, May. 03.

Wednesday, May. 03 11:00 AM DC Mayor Muriel Bowser holds second annual DC Small Business Expo to celebrate Small Business Week

Location: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

Wednesday, May. 03 5:00 PM USAID Contracting and Agreement Officers reception – United States Agency for International Development Contracting and Agreement Officers reception, ahead of the agency’s M Summit next month

Location: Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.usaid.gov, https://twitter.com/USAID

Contacts: USAID press, press@usaid.gov, 1 202 712 4320, https://twitter.com/USAIDPress

Thursday, May. 04 5:30 PM Global Good Fund Gala – Global Good Fund Gala, to introduce the latest cohort of Fellow and present the Alumni Honoree and Social Entrepreneur of the Year awards

Location: The Westin Arlington, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.globalgoodfund.org/, https://twitter.com/GlobalGoodFund

Contacts: GGF

Thursday, May. 04 – Friday, May. 05 Animal Agriculture Alliance Annual Stakeholders Summit

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.animalagalliance.org, https://twitter.com/animalag

Contacts: Animal Agriculture Alliance, info@animalagalliance.org, 1 703 562 5160

Friday, May. 05 – Saturday, May. 06 University of Maryland School of Medicine Annual Historical CPC – University of Maryland School of Medicine Historical Clinicopathological Conference, a medical clinical exercise in which the history of an historical figure’s illness is presented to an experienced clinician for discussion in a didactic setting

Location: 522 W Lombard St, 522 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://medschool.umaryland.edu, https://twitter.com/ummedschool

Contacts: University of Maryland School of Medicine Public Affairs Office, 1 410 706 8518

