MicroStrategy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Monday reported profit of $461.2 million in its first quarter.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $31.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $30.59 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $121.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

