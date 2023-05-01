Live Radio
MicroStrategy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 1, 2023, 4:22 PM

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Monday reported profit of $461.2 million in its first quarter.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $31.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $30.59 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $121.9 million in the period.

