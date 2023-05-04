Microchip Tech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $604…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $604 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were $1.64 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Microchip Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.63 to $1.65. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.46.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.26 billion to $2.32 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCHP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCHP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.