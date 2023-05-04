MGE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Thursday reported earnings of $31.1 million in…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Thursday reported earnings of $31.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 86 cents.

The public utility holding company posted revenue of $217.3 million in the period.

