MFA Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Thursday reported earnings of $72.8 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 30 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $132.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFA

