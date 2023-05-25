Medtronic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.18 billion. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.18 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $8.54 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.76 billion, or $2.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.23 billion.

Medtronic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.10 per share.

