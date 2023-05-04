McGrath: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) on Thursday reported profit of $71.7 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) — McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) on Thursday reported profit of $71.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livermore, California-based company said it had profit of $2.92. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 47 cents per share.

The business-to-business rental company posted revenue of $163.7 million in the period.

McGrath expects full-year revenue in the range of $790 million to $820 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGRC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.