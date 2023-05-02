Mayville Engineering: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.6 million…

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported profit of $2.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mayville, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $142.6 million in the period.

Mayville Engineering expects full-year revenue in the range of $540 million to $580 million.

