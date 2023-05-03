Live Radio
Maximus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 3, 2023, 7:33 PM

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Wednesday reported profit of $31.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 80 cents per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.85 billion to $5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

