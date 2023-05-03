Maxar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The satellite company posted revenue of $419 million in the period.

