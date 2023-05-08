Masonite: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $38.5 million.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $38.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.88 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The door maker for the housing industry posted revenue of $726 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $685.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOOR

