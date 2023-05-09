Masimo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $21.3 million. On…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $21.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $565 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $557.3 million.

Masimo expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion.

