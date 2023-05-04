Martin Marietta: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $121.4…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $121.4 million.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.95 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $2.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.19 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.6 billion to $6.82 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.