Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Marcus & Millichap: Q1…

Marcus & Millichap: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 5, 2023, 8:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Friday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calabasas, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The commercial real estate brokerage firm posted revenue of $154.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up