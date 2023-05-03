Marathon Oil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $417 million. The…

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.68 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.61 billion.

