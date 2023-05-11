Live Radio
Manulife: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2023, 5:03 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.04 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $9.32 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

