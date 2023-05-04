Manitex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Thursday reported net income of $53,000 in…

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Thursday reported net income of $53,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgeview, Illinois-based company said it had net income of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The maker of forklifts, cranes and other lifting vehicles posted revenue of $67.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNTX

