Malibu Boats: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $51.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $2.51. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $375.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $345.2 million.

