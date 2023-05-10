Magnite: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $98.7 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $98.7 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $130.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNI

