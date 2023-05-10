MAG Silver: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.7 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.