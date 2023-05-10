Madison Square Garden Entertainment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (SPHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (SPHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $56.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.64 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.08 per share.

The company posted revenue of $363.3 million in the period.

