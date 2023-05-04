Lundin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported net income of $146.6 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Wednesday reported net income of $146.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 16 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $751.3 million in the period.

