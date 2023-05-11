Lument: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Thursday reported net income of $5.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) on Thursday reported net income of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.