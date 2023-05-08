Lumber Liquidators: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) on Monday reported a loss of $10.6…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL) on Monday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its first quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The hardwood floors retailer posted revenue of $240.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.