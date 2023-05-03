Louisiana-Pacific: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $21 million. On…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $21 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $584 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $634.1 million.

