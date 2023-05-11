Loop Media: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.8 million…

GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Glendale, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The multichannel streaming platform posted revenue of $5.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LPTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LPTV

