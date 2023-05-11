Live Radio
LogicMark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 11, 2023, 5:12 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LogicMark, Inc. (LGMK) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of $1.92.

The biometric authentication company posted revenue of $2.8 million in the period.

