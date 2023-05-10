Logan Ridge: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (LRFC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $650,000…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (LRFC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $650,000 in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period.

