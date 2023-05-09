LoanDepot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.9…

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. (AP) — LoanDepot Inc. (LDI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.9 million in its first quarter.

The Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The lender posted revenue of $207.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.4 million.

