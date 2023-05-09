Live Radio
Light & Wonder: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 5:56 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $22 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The instant-win lottery ticket maker posted revenue of $670 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $635.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

