Liberty TripAdvisor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 4, 2023, 5:10 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share.

The travel website operator posted revenue of $371 million in the period.

