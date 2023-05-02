Live Radio
Liberty Broadband: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 2, 2023, 5:47 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK) on Tuesday reported net income of $69 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 47 cents.

The tracking stock posted revenue of $246 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LBRDK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LBRDK

