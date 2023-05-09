Live Radio
Lesaka Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 9, 2023, 4:57 PM

ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — ROSEBANK, South Africa (AP) — Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (LSAK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosebank, South Africa-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The payments company posted revenue of $134 million in the period.

