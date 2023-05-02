LeMaitre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $6…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $6 million.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $47.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, LeMaitre expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $47.1 million to $49.5 million for the fiscal second quarter.

LeMaitre expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.28 per share, with revenue ranging from $187.1 million to $193.1 million.

