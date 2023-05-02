Leidos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $162 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.47 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.66 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.7 billion to $15.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LDOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LDOS

