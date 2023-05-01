Lattice: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $55.9 million.…

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $55.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $184.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Lattice said it expects revenue in the range of $183 million to $193 million.

