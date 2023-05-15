Live Radio
Larimar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 7:05 AM

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (AP) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (LRMR) on Monday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

