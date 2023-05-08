L.S. Starrett: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — L.S. Starrett Co. (SCX) on Monday reported earnings of $7.5 million in…

ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — ATHOL, Mass. (AP) — L.S. Starrett Co. (SCX) on Monday reported earnings of $7.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Athol, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 35 cents per share.

The measurment and cutting tool company posted revenue of $61.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.